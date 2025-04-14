Niaz support gifts customised wheelchairs to Nankana sahib Gurdwara on Vaisakhi

Nankana Sahib, April 14, 2025 — In a meaningful gesture of inclusion and interfaith solidarity, Niaz Support has gifted customised wheelchairs to the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi. These specially designed mobility aids are intended to support Sikh persons with disabilities (PWDs), ensuring ease of access as they visit the Gurdwara to perform religious rituals.

This heartfelt initiative was made possible with the generous support of the Atlanta community in the United States, whose compassion and commitment to inclusivity helped turn the vision into reality.

Vaisakhi, a significant celebration for the Sikh community, marks the birth of the Khalsa and the beginning of the Sikh New Year. Recognising the importance of accessibility for all devotees, Niaz Support—a social enterprise dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities—undertook this effort to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for PWDs.

“Our mission goes beyond mobility—it’s about dignity, inclusion, and unity,” said Hussain Odhwani, Founder of Niaz Support. “This initiative at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara reflects our belief in compassion without boundaries and promotes the spirit of interfaith harmony.”

The gift includes specially tailored wheelchairs adapted to the needs of users, ensuring safe and comfortable movement within the premises of the Gurdwara. The effort has been warmly received by the local community and religious leaders, marking a step forward in fostering accessibility at spiritual landmarks.

Niaz Support continues to work across Pakistan to advocate for the rights and inclusion of people with disabilities, regardless of religion or background. This initiative underscores the shared values of care and respect among diverse faiths and communities.