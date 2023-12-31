Sunday, December 31, 2023
Niaz support empowers CDA Mazdoor Union with custom wheelchair distribution

| December 31, 2023
ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Niaz Support distributed custom-made wheelchairs to the CDA Mazdoor Union during a ceremony hosted at the CDA Central Chairman Office in Islamabad.

Among the dignitaries attending were DG Admin CDA Aamir Khalil, Ex-MNA & Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Mr. Zamarud Khan, Ambassadors of Niaz Support and General Secretary CDA Mazdoor Union Ch. Mohd Yasin who honored the event with their presence.

