Niaz support empowers CDA Mazdoor Union with custom wheelchair distribution
ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Niaz Support distributed custom-made wheelchairs to the CDA Mazdoor Union during a ceremony hosted at the CDA Central Chairman Office in Islamabad.
Among the dignitaries attending were DG Admin CDA Aamir Khalil, Ex-MNA & Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Mr. Zamarud Khan, Ambassadors of Niaz Support and General Secretary CDA Mazdoor Union Ch. Mohd Yasin who honored the event with their presence.
« Under-training civil servants meet with business community (Previous News)
(Next News) U.S. Engagement with Ukraine »
Related News
Niaz support empowers CDA Mazdoor Union with custom wheelchair distribution
ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Niaz Support distributed custom-made wheelchairs to the CDA Mazdoor UnionRead More
Under-training civil servants meet with business community
Such visits are undertaken by the NIM Islamabad for under training officers to give themRead More
Comments are Closed