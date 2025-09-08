Niaz support becomes first globally to educate children of parents with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 8 /DNA/ – Building on the success of its groundbreaking customized wheelchair initiative, Niaz Support, in partnership with Subah Sehar Foundation USA, has become the first organization in the world dedicated exclusively to educating the non-disabled children of parents with disabilities (PWDs).

For years, Niaz Support has been recognized for transforming mobility and dignity through customized wheelchairs. That initiative mobilised thousands of individuals across Pakistan. Today, together with Subah Sehar Foundation USA, Niaz Support expands its impact by ensuring that the children of PWDs – often overlooked – have the opportunity to pursue education and a brighter future.

“Our customized wheelchair initiative gave parents dignity and independence. Now, through education, we are investing in the futures of their children,” said Hussain Odhwani, Founder of Niaz Support.

Niaz Support’s new education initiative introduces scholarship gift cards, but unlike traditional vouchers, these are fully managed by Niaz Support. This ensures transparency, accountability, and the assurance that funds are spent directly on children’s educational needs. In addition to covering tuition, uniforms, books, and stationery, the initiative also provides dedicated mentors and guardians to guide children throughout their educational journey, comprehensive health insurance to safeguard their wellbeing, and occasional celebrations and community events to build confidence and belonging.

“These children deserve not just financial aid but also encouragement, guidance, and care,” said Fatima Mudassir, Director of External Relations at Niaz Support. “Through managed scholarship gift cards, mentorship, and health support, we are giving them the tools to succeed and thrive in every aspect of life.”

Niaz Support’s initiative is universal within Pakistan – dedicated solely to the children of parents with disabilities, regardless of region, religion, caste, or type of disability.

With this initiative, Niaz Support – a leading disability-focused social enterprise – continues to pioneer solutions that break cycles of disadvantage. They believe that no child should be left behind simply because their parent lives with a disability.