Niaz Support and Youth Parliament of Pakistan Join Hands

ISLAMABAD, MAY 25 /DNA/ – In a landmark step toward inclusive development, Niaz Support and the Youth Parliament of Pakistan have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at delivering customised mobility solutions and educational opportunities to families impacted by disability.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Hotel Margala, Islamabad, by Air Commodore (R) Syed Ahmer Raza, Honorary Director of Niaz Support, and Mr. Ubaid Qureshi, President of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan. Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Hussain Odhwani, Global Founder of Niaz Support and award-winning social entrepreneur; Mr. Hammad Malik, General Secretary of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan; and Mr. Zeeshan Saleem, Field Manager for Niaz Support in Islamabad.

Through this partnership, the Youth Parliament will function as a Youth Task Force of Niaz Support – assisting in identifying persons with disabilities for customized mobility solutions and supporting the educational journey of children whose parents live with disabilities.

Mr. Ubaid Qureshi, President of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan, stated: “Our youth hold the power to drive meaningful change. By aligning with Niaz Support, we are creating a structure through which young leaders can reach the most underserved and ensure that no one is left behind.”

Mr. Hussain Odhwani, Founder of Niaz Support, shared: “This collaboration underscores the role of youth in shaping a compassionate, inclusive society. Together, we aim to empower not just individuals, but entire families and communities through mobility and education.”

The leadership teams also discussed avenues for expanding Niaz Support’s presence in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), aiming to create local employment and deliver impact in underserved regions.