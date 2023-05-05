Niaz celebrates 6 months of impactful work for persons with disabilities in Pakistan

DNA

Islamabad, MAY 5: Niaz Support, a social enterprise dedicated to improving the lives of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan, is celebrating its 6-month anniversary since its inception. Over the past few months, Niaz has made a significant impact on the lives of PWDs, especially in providing customised wheelchairs to deserving beneficiaries.

Niaz has been a pioneer in providing customised wheelchairs to deserving PWDs in Pakistan. The initiative has been able to provide mobility and independence, allowing PWDs to participate in daily activities and take control of their own lives.

Niaz would like to extend its gratitude to all the gifters who have generously contributed to support the cause, their ambassadors who have worked hard to reach out to and connect with the gifters globally and the media partners for raising awareness on the disability needs in Pakistan.

Niaz would also like to extend a special thank you to Mr. Agha Hussnain Raza of PSCOPWD and all the DPOs across Pakistan for their dedicated efforts in identifying the list of most deserving beneficiaries from across Pakistan. Their expertise and commitment have been invaluable in ensuring that the customised wheelchairs provided by Niaz reach those who need them the most. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continuing to work together to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in Pakistan.

Hussain Odhwani – Founder Niaz, shared his thoughts on the progress of the initiative, “It has been a challenging but rewarding journey so far. We have been able to make a significant impact. We are grateful for the support we have received from all our partners, and we look forward to continuing our work to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in Pakistan.”

Niaz is committed to creating a world where persons with disabilities are empowered to lead fulfilling and independent lives. It is dedicated to providing them with the support they need to achieve their goals and aspirations.