NHMP thwarts attempt to smuggle 153 tonnes wheat flour

DNA

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (MAY-23) – The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 153 tonnes of wheat flour near Ghazi Interchange Attock on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway (M-1).

According to a spokesperson of NHMP, 6 suspicious trucks were stopped by Motorway Police near the M-1 Ghazi Interchange and it recovered 153 tonnes of flour from the trucks.

The flour was brought from Punjab and was being smuggled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After completing the preliminary legal proceedings, the flour and six trucks along with the drivers were handed over to the District food Controller, Attock