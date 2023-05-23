NHMP thwarts attempt to smuggle 153 tonnes wheat flour
DNA
QAZI SHOAIB KHAN
ATTOCK (MAY-23) – The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 153 tonnes of wheat flour near Ghazi Interchange Attock on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway (M-1).
According to a spokesperson of NHMP, 6 suspicious trucks were stopped by Motorway Police near the M-1 Ghazi Interchange and it recovered 153 tonnes of flour from the trucks.
The flour was brought from Punjab and was being smuggled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After completing the preliminary legal proceedings, the flour and six trucks along with the drivers were handed over to the District food Controller, Attock
Related News
‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail
‘Will stay with the party’, says PTI’s Qureshi while being re-arrested outside Adiala Jail
UK Acting High Commissioner calls on Sadiq Sanjrani
DNA ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, held a meeting with the UK Acting HighRead More
Comments are Closed