NHMP officers rewarded for exemplary service in snow duties

ISLAMABAD, FEB 9 /DNA/ – Additional Inspector General of Police, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Monday awarded Commendation Certificates and cash awards to NHMP officers in recognition of their exceptional performance and dedication towards official duties.

IP/SPO Abdul Nasir was awarded Commendation Certificate I (CC-I) along with a cash prize in acknowledgement of his exemplary passion while undertaking official duty during recent snowfall at Sector IMDC (Murree).

Meanwhile, IP/SPO Kashif Mehmoof was awarded CC-I along with suitable cash award in recognition of his active and cautious duty at weight station. IP Kashif, while deployed at weight station, showed extraordinary vigilance and alertness keeping in view the campaign against overloaded HTVs.

The Additional Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan lauded the officers on their dedicated approach towards official tasks.

He directed all ranks to maintain the spirit of public service and uphold the high working standards of National Highways and Motorway Police.

The Additional IGP further resolved that good performing officers will be rewarded in the future as well.