NHA arranges Sinovac Covid-19 vaccination for employees and families

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31 – In order to control spread of Corona, National Highway Authority has undertaken measures for injecting vaccine to its employees and their families.

To this effect, about 100 employees and their family members were vaccinated today at NHA head office by SINOVAC Covid-19.

This process of corona vaccine will also continue in the future. The objective of such steps is to further the efforts being made by the Government to control the corona in the country.

The Welfare Section of National Highway Authority has asked its employees to avail this opportunity to add safety layer against coronavirus.