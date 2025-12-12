NGC, AFD discuss future financing for Ludewala upgradation project

LAHORE, DEC 12 /DNA/ – A high-level AFD delegation led by Director for Asia Mr. Cyrille Bellier visited NGC Headquarters at WAPDA House, Lahore to discuss ongoing and future power transmission projects.

The delegation included Regional Director Mr. Yazid Bensaid, Country Director Mr. Baptiste Deniau, Head of Energy Division Mr. Ouafae Sananes, and Mr. Nauman Bhutta, Team Lead Energy & Development. NGC General Manager (Design & Engineering) Engr. Taqi Ud Din, General Manager (Technical) Engr. Shahid Shafi Sial and concerned Chief Engineers were also present on the occasion.

Chief Engineer PMU Engr. Muhammad Tahir presented the implementation status and financial performance of AFD-financed projects, demonstrating appreciable progress on current initiatives. Discussions also covered NGC’s future projects in pipeline, with AFD showing particular interest in financing the Ludewala Upgradation Project.

The AFD mission commended NGC’s project execution and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s transmission infrastructure development, strengthening the strategic partnership between both organizations.