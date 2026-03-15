News reports of Hajj flight suspension baseless: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15:The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has rejected media reports claiming that the Hajj flight schedule may be suspended due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, stating that such reports are baseless and misleading.

A spokesperson for the ministry clarified that arrangements for Hajj 2026 are proceeding according to the planned schedule and there has been no decision regarding any suspension or delay of Hajj flights. The spokesperson said that some sections of the media had published reports linking the Hajj flight schedule with regional tensions in the Middle East, but these claims have no factual basis.

He added that the process of issuing visas to intending pilgrims is currently under way with full pace, while other administrative arrangements are also being completed in accordance with the timelines to ensure that all departure-related formalities are finalised in time.

The spokesperson further stated that the official Hajj flight schedule will be announced after Eidul Fitr. At that stage, pilgrims will be provided complete details regarding their flights, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, and other relevant arrangements.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs urged intending pilgrims to avoid paying attention to unverified reports and rely only on official announcements issued by the ministry. It reiterated that all arrangements for Hajj 2026 are being completed in a timely and organised manner to facilitate pilgrims.