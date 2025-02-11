Newly renovated Karachi cricket stadium inaugurated in glittery ceremony

KARACHI: The newly-renovated National Bank Stadium of Karachi was inaugurated on Tuesday in a spectacular event in the run-up to the venue hosting the ongoing Tri-Nation Series and the much-awaited ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah jointly inaugurated the newly upgraded National Bank Stadium, which has been enhanced in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The event was also attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Naqvi, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, national team, former cricketers and several other dignitaries.

CM Murad praised the PCB for completing the renovations in record time. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting sports in the port city, saying, “The Sindh government is dedicated to providing top-notch facilities for sports activities in the city.”

He recalled previous efforts by the Sindh government, noting the upgrade of the National Stadium in 2018 to ensure it was fully equipped for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

He emphasised Karachi’s passion for cricket and assured that his government would continue to support the sport at all levels.

An aerial view ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the newly renovated National Bank Stadium in Karachi. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

“We will leave no stone unturned in reviving sports activities in Karachi,” he emphasised. Looking forward to the Champions Trophy, the chief minister expressed confidence in the Pakistan cricket team, stating: “We hope our Shaheens deliver an outstanding performance.”

He concluded by saying: “Winning and losing are part of the game, but we should always aim for a fighting spirit on the field.”

The inauguration ceremony of the port city’s cricket stadium features fireworks, a dazzling light show, and live performances by renowned singers Ali Zafar, Sahir Ali Bagga and Shafqat Amanat Ali.

Fireworks during inauguration of newly revamped National Bank Stadium of Karachi on February 11, 2025. — PCB

A new pavilion — the University Road End — was also officially opened. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the “state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the stadium’s history, reinforcing PCB’s commitment to enhancing cricket infrastructure in Pakistan”.

The newly constructed pavilion features world-class dressing rooms for players and match officials, complemented by high-quality hospitality rooms.

“Developed in a record time of around four months, the facility underscores the dedication and efficiency behind the stadium’s rapid transformation,” the board said in an official statement.

A view of newly-constructed pavilion at National Bank Stadium in Karachi. — PCB

In addition to the new pavilion, several major upgrades have been completed at the National Bank Stadium to enhance both the playing and viewing experience.

These include the installation of 350 LED lights to improve broadcast quality, the fixing of two digital replay screens and the addition of over 5,000 new chairs to enhance spectator comfort.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made multiple visits to the stadium to ensure the timely completion of the work.

Nearly 5,000 dedicated workers contributed tirelessly to transforming the stadium, ensuring its full operational readiness for the tri-series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Naqvi said the upgrade was a testament to the board’s vision of elevating Pakistan’s cricketing venues to international standards.

“The National Bank Stadium, which last saw a major overhaul during the 1996 World Cup, now stands as a modern, world-class facility that will not only host domestic and international matches but also provide players and fans with a top-tier experience.

To honour their commitment, Naqvi will host a reception for the workers at 5:30pm today at the stadium.

The stadium has a proud history of producing thrilling matches, while the city of Karachi has given Pakistan some of its finest cricketers. With this enhanced, spectator-friendly venue, the hope is that more young talent will emerge and go on to represent Pakistan on the international stage.