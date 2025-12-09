Newly launched USEFP Building Envisioned as a Center for Pakistan’s Future Scholars

ISLAMABAD, DEC 9 /DNA/ – The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) on December 9 continued celebrations of its new state-of-the-art building in Islamabad, designed to empower Pakistani students and expand access to educational opportunities.

The new building features a fully equipped auditorium for seminars and cultural events, a Lincoln Corner offering free educational resources and public programming, and EducationUSA advising services for students interested in pursuing higher education in the United States. The outdoor amphitheater will host entrepreneurship fairs, panel discussions, and cultural events, creating an active space for learning, collaboration, and engagement.

During the celebrations, students, civil society, alumni, community partners, digital influencers, and members of the media toured the facility, experiencing firsthand the resources and services that will shape its long-term impact. The U.S. Embassy’s Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy Andy Halus led a media tour, highlighting the significance of this investment in Pakistan’s educational landscape. “Education, innovation, and entrepreneurship are cornerstones of the longstanding friendship between the United States and Pakistan, and this new facility makes it possible to collaborate on all of them under one roof,” Halus said.

The day-long event also featured an entrepreneurship fair, bringing together students, innovators, and entrepreneurs to explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration. It was complemented by an entrepreneurship panel discussion, featuring speakers from the U.S. Embassy, National Incubation Center Islamabad, and Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN). The panel explored U.S. government support for entrepreneurship, current challenges and opportunities for Pakistani innovators, and the broader entrepreneurial landscape in Pakistan.

In honor of USEFP and Fulbright’s 75th anniversary, the Lincoln Corner hosted an open house for members, local university faculty, and students. Friends of the Corner volunteers led activities for visitors highlighting the Corner’s free English language resources and programs available to Pakistanis ages 16 and over. Technology demonstrations in the makerspace and creative studio spotlighted the building’s role as a dynamic hub for creativity and learning.

The new USEFP building stands as a symbol of the long-lasting and multidimensional U.S.-Pakistan relationship by uniting education, business, and culture in one dynamic space. The facility embodies the shared vision of both nations to invest in the future of Pakistan’s youth and to foster economic development, innovation, and progress.