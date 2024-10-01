Newly-arrived Maldives HC pays courtesy visit to Indian acting envoy
ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 /DNA/ – The newly-appointed High Commissioner of the Maldives, Mohamed Thoha, paid a courtesy call on the Acting High Commissioner of India, Ms. Geetika Srivastava, in Islamabad.
During the meeting, both sides engaged in discussions on matters of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.
