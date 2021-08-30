Monday, August 30, 2021
Newly arrived Azerbaijan envoy presents credentials to Ali Haider Altaf

| August 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with the Chief of the Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Ali Haider Altaf to hand copies of his Credentials.

