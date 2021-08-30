Newly arrived Azerbaijan envoy presents credentials to Ali Haider Altaf
ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met with the Chief of the Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Ali Haider Altaf to hand copies of his Credentials.
