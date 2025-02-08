New Zealand thump Pakistan by 78 runs in tri-series opener

LAHORE, FEB 8: Pakistan have suffered a humiliating defeat against New Zealand after failing to chase the 331-run target in the opening match of the tri-nation ODI series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting 331-run target, the home side only managed 254 before getting bowled out in 47.5 overs despite Fakhar Zaman’s gutsy half-century.

Pakistan got off to a solid start to the run chase as their new opening pair of Fakhar and Babar Azam put together a brisk 52-run stand.

Fakhar was the core aggressor of the opening stand, while Babar was batting cautiously until falling victim to Michael Bracewell on the last delivery of the batting powerplay.

The right-handed batter could score 10 off 23 deliveries.

Fakhar was then involved in another important partnership for Pakistan when he added 51 runs for the second wicket with Kamran Ghulam, who scored a scratchy 18 off 32 deliveries.

The returning opener then put together a brief partnership with skipper Mohammad Rizwan (three) before eventually walking back to the dugout in the 24th over.

He remained the top-scorer for the hosts with a defiant 84 off 69 deliveries, peppered with seven fours and four sixes.

Following his dismissal, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha took the reins of Pakistan’s pursuit and was involved in two important partnerships with Tayyab Tahir (30) and Khushdil Shah (15) before Bracewell drew curtains on his gritty knock.

Agha remained a notable run-getter for Pakistan with a 51-ball 40, including two fours and a six.

Abrar Ahmed then offered some fightback against a momentum-filled New Zealand bowling attack with an unbeaten 25 off 15 but his efforts were not enough to power his side to the victory.

Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry bagged three wickets for New Zealand, while Bracewell picked up two.

Opting to bat first, the touring side accumulated 330/6, in the allotted 50 overs, thanks to veteran Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Phillips.

The Blackcaps, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as Shaheen Shah Afridi got Will Young (four) caught behind on just the fourth delivery of the match.

Following the early hiccup, Williamson joined Rachin Ravindra in the middle and together they added 35 runs to the total until the latter was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed in the eighth over with the scoreboard reading 39/2.

Ravindra scored 25 off 19 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Williamson then joined hands with Mitchell to lead the visitors’ recovery by adding 95 runs for the third wicket until falling victim to Shaheen.

The top-order batter scored 58 off 89 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

New Zealand were soon reduced to 135/4 in 27.1 overs when Haris Rauf dismissed Tom Latham for a duck.

Meanwhile, Mitchell stood his ground firm and put together an important 65-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Phillips until falling victim to Abrar Ahmed in the 38th over.

Mitchell scored 81 off 84 deliveries with the help of two fours and four sixes.

Following Mitchell’s dismissal, Glenn Phillips switched gears and bolstered New Zealand’s total past the 300-run mark with an unbeaten 106 off 74 deliveries, laced with six fours and seven sixes.

He was also involved in a 54-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Michael Bracewell, who made a 23-ball 31, laced with one four and three sixes.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up three wickets, followed by Abrar with two, while Haris Rauf made one scalp.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ben Sears, Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke.