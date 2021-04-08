New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India due to high COVID-19 cases
Wellington : New Zealand has temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India for about two weeks following a high number of positive coronavirus cases.
In a news conference in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said decision is taken after country recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border of which 17 were from India.
