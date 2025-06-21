New Zealand humiliate Pakistan in nations cup hockey final
KUALA LUMPUR, JUN 21 /DNA/ – World No 10 New Zealand humiliated world No 15 Pakistan by 6-2 goals in the final of the Nations Cup Hockey tournament played in Malaysia.
Pakistani goalkeeper Muneeb conceded 5 goals in the first half due to which he was replaced with Abdullah in the 2nd half
Umpiring standard was also quite low in the final especially the lady umpire from South Africa made many misjudged decisions.
New Zealand played like a team and earned a well deserved win. They also qualified for the Pro League.
