New Zealand defeat South Africa to set up Champions Trophy final clash with India

LAHORE, MAR 5 – An all-round performance by New Zealand powered them to a convincing victory over South Africa, securing their place in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India, set to take place in Dubai on March 9.

Chasing a daunting 363-run target, South Africa’s batting unit amassed 312/9 in their allotted overs despite David Miller’s blitz at the backend.

The Proteas got off to a shaky start to their innings as opening batter Ryan Rickelton (17) was dismissed by Matt Henry in just the fifth over with 20 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, in-form van der Dussen joined Bavuma in the middle and launched recovery.

The duo shared an important 105-run partnership for the second wicket which saw both of them scoring half-centuries until New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner removed his South African counterpart in the 23rd over.

Bavuma scored 57 off 71 deliveries with the help of four fours and a six.

Rassie van der Dussen was then involved in a brief 36-run partnership with Aiden Markram before he too, fell victim to Santner.

He smashed four fours and two sixes on his way to a 66-ball 69.

Following his dismissal, South Africa began to lose wickets at an alarming and as a result, slipped to 218/8 with experienced David Miller firm at the crease.

The experienced batter offered a notable fightback with an unbeaten century but his efforts were not enough to seal the deal for South Africa.

He smashed 10 fours and four sixes on his way to an unbeaten 100 off 67 deliveries.

Santner was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking three wickets for 43 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry with two each, while Michael Bracewell and Ravindra chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson’s tons propelled New Zealand to a massive total of 362/5.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bat first brought fortune as his batting unit yielded 362/6 in the allotted 50 overs.

The Blackcaps got off to a decent start to their innings as openers Will Young and Ravindra shared a brisk 48-run partnership until the former fell victim to Lungi Ngidi in the eighth over after scoring 21 off 23 deliveries.

Following the early hiccup, Williamson joined Ravindra in the middle and put New Zealand in a commanding position with a marathon partnership, which yielded 164 runs off 154 deliveries.

The second-wicket partnership eventually concluded with the opener’s dismissal in the 34th over and walked back after top-scoring with 108 off 101 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and a six.

Williamson was then involved in a brief 39-run partnership for the third wicket with Daryl Mitchell and brought up his 15th ODI century in the process.

The right-handed batter, however, soon perished after amassing the landmark. He scored 102 off 94 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

Following his dismissal, Mitchell and Glenn Phillips gave a late push to New Zealand’s total with brisk knocks.

Mitchell and Phillips scored 49 each from 37 and 27 balls respectively, while Michael Bracewell made 12-ball 16.

Ngidi was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking three wickets for 72 runs in his 10 overs, while Rabada bagged two.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke