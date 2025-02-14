New Zealand bowlers restrict Pakistan to 242 in tri-series final

KARACHI, FEB 14: Pakistan managed to set a 243-run target after New Zealand bowlers kept hosts under pressure from the beginning in the final match of the Tri-Nation Series being played at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to accumulate 242 before getting bowled out in 49.3 overs despite an anchoring fourth-wicket partnership between skipper Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha.

The home side got off to a shaky start to their innings as their in-form opener Fakhar Zaman fell victim to Will O’Rourke in the fourth over with just 16 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam put together a brief 30-run partnership until both perished in quick succession, bringing the total down to 54/3 in 11.5 overs.

Saud made a scratchy 14-ball eight, while Babar scored 29 off 34 deliveries with the help of five boundaries including a six.

Pakistan’s in-form batters Agha and Rizwan then tried to launch the recovery by adding 88 runs to the total.

The crucial stand culminated with Rizwan’s dismissal in the 32nd over, while Agha followed suit five overs later, resulting in Pakistan slipping to 161/5.

Rizwan remained the top-scorer for the home side with a cautious 46 off 76 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six, while Agha made a 65-ball 45 with the help of one four and a six.

Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir knitted a one-sided partnership with Khushdil Shah before both perished in the span of eight deliveries.

Tayyab smashed five boundaries including a six on his way to a 33-ball 38.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf and tailender Naseem Shah then added valuable runs at the backend with brisk cameos.

The duo also shared an important 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket, which concluded with Ashraf’s dismissal on the first delivery of the final over.

Ashraf made 22 off 21 deliveries with the help of two boundaries, while Naseem made 19.

Will O’Rourke was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking four wickets for 43 runs in 9.3 overs, while Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner bagged two each.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke