Tri-Nation Series: New Zealand defeat Pakistan by five wickets in final

KARACHI: New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in tri-series final. Pacer Will O’Rourke’s four-wicket haul helped New Zealand to book Pakistan for a modest total in the tri-nation ODI series final here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to accumulate 242 before getting bowled out in 49.3 overs despite an anchoring fourth-wicket partnership between skipper Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha.

The home side got off to a shaky start to their innings as their in-form opener Fakhar Zaman fell victim to Will O’Rourke in the fourth over with just 16 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam put together a brief 30-run partnership until both perished in quick succession, bringing the total down to 54/3 in 11.5 overs.