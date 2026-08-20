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New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East: Military

| August 20, 2026
New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East: Military

WASHINGTON, AUG 20: A new US aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the Middle East, the US military announced Thursday, after conditions aboard a long-deployed carrier provoked fresh criticism of President Donald Trump’s war against Iran.

“The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in Middle East during a scheduled deployment after arriving in the CENTCOM theater yesterday,” Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said in a post on X.

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