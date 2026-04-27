New Transit Framework with Iran to Position Pakistan as Regional Trade Hub: ICCI

ISLAMABAD, APR 27 /DNA/ – Acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Tahir Ayub, along with Acting Senior Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, has warmly welcomed the federal government’s recent decision to facilitate the transit of goods through Pakistan to Iran under the newly notified Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026.

In a statement issued here on Monday, they stated that this landmark initiative reflects the government’s strategic vision to position Pakistan as a key regional trade and transit hub. The new framework allows goods originating from third countries to pass through Pakistan en route to Iran via designated corridors, including Gwadar, Karachi, and Taftan, under a regulated customs mechanism.

Tahir Ayub observed that the decision would significantly streamline cross-border trade, reduce logistical bottlenecks, and enhance the efficiency of supply chains. He noted that by formalizing transit corridors and introducing clear procedures such as customs security and cross-stuffing provisions, the government has created a structured and transparent system that will boost trader confidence and attract international cargo flows.

He further emphasized that the inclusion of multiple transit routes connecting ports like Gwadar and Karachi to Iran through Balochistan will not only improve connectivity but also stimulate economic activity in underdeveloped regions. He termed the initiative a “game changer” for Pakistan’s logistics, transport, and warehousing sectors.

Acting Senior Vice President Irfan Chaudhry highlighted that the move comes at a crucial time when regional trade dynamics are evolving rapidly. He said the new transit arrangement would strengthen Pakistan’s economic ties with Iran and other regional economies while offering an efficient alternative route for international trade. He added that smoother cargo movement would help ease congestion at ports and unlock new business opportunities for Pakistani traders and transporters.

He further stressed that this development would enhance Pakistan’s credibility as a reliable trade corridor linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. “With improved regulatory clarity and designated transit routes, Pakistan is well on its way to becoming a preferred transit destination,” he remarked.