New Tigray govt announced

News Desk

NAIROBI: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has named a caretaker government to stabilize the northern Tigray region and prepare for an election within six months, after fighting erupted between a rebel alliance and federal troops.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) led an offensive last month against Abiy’s government, reigniting a war that killed hundreds of thousands between 2020-22.

Renewed conflict has led to the severing of ties between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Addis Ababa accuses ⁠Asmara of backing ⁠the rebels, which Eritrea denies.

The TPLF, Tigray’s ruling party, dominated Ethiopian politics for decades until Abiy took office in 2018. Since fighting erupted, Ethiopia’s military and a pro-government militia have made significant advances and taken control of large parts of Tigray including the regional capital Mekelle.

The temporary administration will be in office ⁠for six months, Abiy’s office said, to create a stable political climate for free and transparent elections within six months.

“To attain the peace that has long eluded them, to secure their right to self-administration, and to finally enjoy the fruits of development — which have been out of reach for many years — the people of Tigray must break free from this cycle of conflict,” Abiy said in a statement posted on X.

The administration will also repair damaged infrastructure and help displaced people return to ⁠their homes, ⁠he said.

A TPLF spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.