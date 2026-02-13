Friday, February 13, 2026
| February 13, 2026
New Syrian consulate in Bonn marks diplomatic milestone

BERLIN, Feb 13: Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, affirmed that the reopening of the Syrian Consulate in the German city of Bonn represents a significant milestone in Syrian diplomatic efforts and reflects the Syrian State’s vision of strengthening its international presence and serving its citizens abroad.

“Syrian-German relations have deep cultural and humanitarian roots and have gained exceptional momentum since the fall of the ousted regime,” Al-Shaibani said during the opening ceremony the other day.

