New Syrian consulate in Bonn marks diplomatic milestone
BERLIN, Feb 13: Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, affirmed that the reopening of the Syrian Consulate in the German city of Bonn represents a significant milestone in Syrian diplomatic efforts and reflects the Syrian State’s vision of strengthening its international presence and serving its citizens abroad.
“Syrian-German relations have deep cultural and humanitarian roots and have gained exceptional momentum since the fall of the ousted regime,” Al-Shaibani said during the opening ceremony the other day.
