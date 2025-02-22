New Study Reveals Widespread Non-Compliance of Track and Trace in Pakistan’s Tobacco Industry

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 (DNA): A new study conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) has uncovered a concerning lack of compliance with tobacco control regulations in Pakistan. The report was launched at the Serena Hotel on Friday by Mr. Tariq Junaid, Executive Director IPOR.

The study, which surveyed 1,520 retail outlets across 19 districts, identified over 413 cigarette brands available in Pakistan. Among these, only 19 brands were fully compliant with the Track and Trace System (TTS), 13 were partially compliant, 95 featured the Graphical Health Warning (GHW), and 286 lacked both the tax stamp and the GHW. Although the mandatory implementation of GHWs was introduced in 2009, even after 16 years, cigarette packs without the required larger warnings continue to be sold without any government enforcement.

The study also revealed that compliance with the TTS, introduced in 2021 as a key measure to curb illicit cigarette trade, remains highly inadequate. More than 54% of cigarette brands available at points of sale, were found to be non-compliant. Among these non-compliant brands, 45% were smuggled brands, while 55% were locally manufactured duty not paid brands. Additionally, the study found that 332 brands were being sold below the legal minimum price of PKR 162.25, with some available for as little as PKR 40. This rampant violation of minimum price results in significant revenue losses for the government.

“The high prevalence of non-compliant and smuggled cigarettes deprives the government of much-needed revenue.” Mr. Junaid said. “The situation needs immediate redressal to curb this revenue loss through strict point of sale enforcement.” he added.

The study found that non-compliance was more prevalent in rural areas (58%) compared to urban areas (49%). This underscores the need for targeted enforcement efforts in rural markets where illicit products are more prevalent.

While 77% of retailers surveyed were aware of the TTS system, 60% reported facing no issues in selling non-compliant brands to consumers. This indicates a lack of effective point-of-sale enforcement, which is crucial for deterring the sale of illicit tobacco products.

IPOR calls on the government to strengthen enforcement efforts and to impose existing penalties. The org