New Rangers boss Martin aims to win over fans as he targets Celtic crown

London, June 5 (AFP/APP/DNA):Rangers head coach Russell Martin said Thursday his “whole career has been based on proving people wrong” after he was unveiled as the new man in the Ibrox hot seat.

The 39-year-old former Southampton manager, who has signed a three-year contract with Rangers, has the daunting task of toppling champions Celtic, who have a stranglehold on the Scottish game.

Martin guided Saints to promotion to the Premier League last year but was sacked in December following one win from their first 16 games. The club were subsequently relegated.

Rangers finished last season second in the Scottish Premiership under the caretaker management of former captain Barry Ferguson, having dismissed Philippe Clement in February.

Ex-Scotland defender Martin, who had a short loan spell as a player at Rangers in 2018 and has also managed MK Dons and Swansea, was asked at a press conference about negative reaction from fans to his appointment.

“To the fans, I have to win. I don’t think I’ve been the number one choice at any club I’ve been at,” he said.

“By the time we’ve left every team I’ve been at, we’ve formed a real connection with the supporters. I hope this will be the same.

“My whole playing career was based on hard work and resilience. It was not done on talent.”

Martin said success at Ibrox would be measured in trophies, admitting he had “a lot to prove”.

Celtic have an iron grip on Scottish football, recently wrapping up a 13th title in 14 seasons.

But Martin is confident he can eventually knock Rangers’ bitter Glasgow rivals from their perch.

“My whole career has been based on proving people wrong,” he said. “I got to the Premier League as a player, played international football. It’s the same as a manager.

“I feel after five and a half years of being a coach and a leader, I love doing it. I will be all-in here with my energy and my love for it. Hopefully it will reflect on the pitch.”

Martin was criticised for sticking to an attacking approach at Southampton even as his team was losing consistently but he defended his methods.

“We are here to win and we’ll do that in the best way we possibly can within a similar concept of the game,” he said.

“That is to be dominant with the ball, which I think is what Rangers fans expect, but to be really aggressive, really intense, really passionate, really hard-working first and foremost.”

Martin’s arrival is the latest in a series of major changes at Rangers.

An American consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises secured a majority shareholding on Friday, while new sporting director Kevin Thelwell officially began work on Monday.