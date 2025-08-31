New provinces essential for effective Governance: RCCI President

RAWALPINDI, AUG 31 (DNA) — President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, has emphasized the need for the creation of new provinces in Pakistan, stating that devolution of power to the grassroots level would ensure more effective governance and development outcomes.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted in honor of the Council of Economic and Energy Journalists (CEEJ), Shaukat said, “When Mustafa Kamal served as the Nazim of Karachi, the city witnessed significant development. This proves that when powers are decentralized, cities and regions thrive.” He called for a more decentralized administrative system across the country to improve service delivery and governance.

The event was attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Founder Chairman of the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI) Khurshid Barlas, CEEJ President Raja Kamran, Secretary Kashif Munir, and senior journalists from across the country.

Usman Shaukat welcomed the improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, noting a major shift in diplomatic sentiment. “The shadow of Indian influence over Bangladesh is lifting. Where it was once difficult for Pakistanis to obtain visas, now there is positive news that on-arrival visas are being considered,” he said. He further suggested that Bangladesh should be granted the Most Favored Nation (MFN) status by Pakistan to enhance economic ties.

Referring to recent developments, Shaukat highlighted the visit of Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal to Bangladesh, where discussions were held on a potential joint venture in pharmaceutical manufacturing, especially in vaccine production. He pointed out the immense potential for Pakistan to earn valuable foreign exchange from such collaboration.

He acknowledged the media’s role in supporting national causes, especially during tense times such as the Pakistan-India conflicts and the ongoing challenges in cyber warfare. He also appreciated the media’s continued coverage of business community struggles and achievements.

“We are actively working with the government to reduce the cost of doing business. Several of our budget proposals have been implemented, and many longstanding issues are finally being addressed,” Shaukat added. Addressing the gathering, Khurshid Barlas described Bangladesh as “Pakistan’s fifth province” and emphasized the growing depth of bilateral relations.

He announced that a 200-member delegation of Pakistani business leaders will visit Bangladesh in September. The delegation will organize a “Made in Pakistan” Exhibition and Business Conference starting on September 23. “We’re taking major Pakistani brands with us. Our private and public sector representatives will accompany us to ensure deeper collaboration,” Barlas said, adding that Bangladeshi counterparts often refer to Pakistan as their “elder brother,” and we must respond in the same spirit.

Barlas also stressed the need to focus on the SAARC region, saying, “Our economy is stabilizing, and a new Pakistan is emerging. We must now move toward progress.” — DNA