New Palliative Care Centre opens in Hyderabad with Hungarian support

HYDERABAD, JAN 14 /DNA/ – A new Palliative Care Day Centre, offering vital support and comfort to patients, was officially inaugurated at St. Elizabeth Hospital on January 12. The facility was constructed with generous funding provided by the Hungary Helps program.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of dignitaries. The Hungarian delegation included Mr. Márk Aurél Érszegi, Special Advisor for Religion and Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, and H.E. Dr. Zoltán Varga, Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan. The Apostolic Nuncio to Pakistan, H.E. Archbishop Germano Penemote, leaders from the Catholic Church in Pakistan and the Church of Pakistan, alongside the Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, also graced the occasion.

In their remarks, Hungarian officials expressed deep honour at contributing to this critical healthcare initiative. They highlighted their pride that the significant facility bears the name of St. Elizabeth of Hungary, a historic figure renowned for her charity and care for the sick and poor.

The new centre is set to enhance the quality of life for patients requiring palliative care in the Hyderabad region, providing specialized medical, psychological, and spiritual support in a dedicated and modern environment.