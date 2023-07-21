Friday, July 21, 2023
New Iranian Ambassador meets Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed

July 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD, JUL 21 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed received new Iranian Amb. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam. Asad Majeed congratulated Amb. Moghaddam on his appointment and said he looked forward to working with him towards further strengthening coop in all areas of important incl. trade, investment, energy, and security. DNA

