New Industrial estate vita for Islamabad’s industrial growth: Governor Punjab

OPF Chairman Highlights Overseas Pakistanis’ Role in National Economy

Overseas Business Forums Vital for Boosting Pakistan’s Exports: Sardar Zahoor Iqbal

Zikria Zia seeks institutional support to resolve business community issues

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 /DNA/ – Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has assured the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) of his full support in addressing key issues of the business community, particularly with regard to the allocation of suitable land for a new industrial estate for Islamabad and the establishment of a facilitation desk of the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan at the Chamber. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at the Chamber House, on Saturday. He congratulated ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia, Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha and Vice President Mohammad Waqas Khan Swati on their election and expressed confidence that the new leadership would effectively represent the business community and contribute to national economic development.

The Governor said that a modern industrial estate in Islamabad could attract fresh investment, expand industrial production and generate employment opportunities. He assured the Chamber that he would take up the proposal with the relevant authorities and make every possible effort to facilitate the identification and allocation of suitable land. Regarding the proposed Banking Mohtasib Pakistan facilitation desk, he observed that the initiative would provide businesspeople with convenient access to guidance and assistance in resolving banking-related complaints. He also expressed his willingness to facilitate coordination with the concerned authorities to take the proposal forward. He said the doors of the Governor House were open to the business community and expressed his desire to maintain regular engagement with ICCI leadership so that its concerns and investment proposals could be effectively taken up at relevant forums. He also underscored the importance of overseas Pakistanis in promoting investment, exports, joint ventures and technology transfer.

In his welcome address, ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia said that stronger collaboration between the government and private sector was indispensable for accelerating industrialization, expanding exports and creating employment opportunities. He urged the Governor to support the establishment of a modern industrial estate equipped with essential infrastructure and utilities, emphasizing that the availability of suitable land was crucial for attracting investment and expanding industrial activities. He also proposed setting up a Banking Mohtasib Pakistan office or facilitation desk at ICCI to help businesspeople address banking-related complaints and obtain timely guidance.

The ICCI President further proposed establishing a permanent coordination mechanism between the Governor House and Islamabad’s business community through the appointment of a focal person or regular consultative meetings. Highlighting the potential of overseas Pakistanis, he said their international experience, investment resources and business networks could help Pakistan secure new export markets, attract foreign investment and promote joint ventures and technology transfer.

Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Syed Qamar Raza highlighted the valuable contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy through remittances, investment, trade and international business linkages. He also highlighted the significance of close coordination between ICCI and OPF, describing it as an effective platform for promoting engagement with overseas Pakistanis and exploring new avenues of economic cooperation.

Chairman Pakistan Business Forum France Sardar Zahoor Iqbal highlighted the opportunities for expanding Pakistan’s trade and business relations with France and other European markets. He stressed the importance of promoting Pakistani products internationally, strengthening business-to-business linkages and encouraging joint ventures between Pakistani and foreign companies. He said overseas business forums could serve as effective platforms for connecting Pakistani entrepreneurs with international investors and opening new avenues for exports and investment.

ICCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chatha, who moderated the ceremony, reaffirmed the new leadership’s commitment to working in close coordination and with a collective approach to resolving the longstanding issues of the business community.

Vice President Mohammad Waqas Khan Swati made the mention of services of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Chairman OPF Syed Qamar Raza and Chairman Pakistan Business Forum France Sardar Zahoor Iqbal for the country as well as the common people. He added that the Chamber was committed to positioning Islamabad as a leading business and investment hub through effective advocacy and stronger coordination between the government and private sector.

The ceremony was attended by former presidents of the Chamber, office-bearers, and members of the Executive Committee, prominent industrialists, traders, business leaders and representatives of various sectors of the business community.