New Game “Sepak Takraw” adds excitement to Malaysia National Sports Day

ISLAMABAD, OCT 14 /DNA/ – The Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad organized a Sports Day at the premises of the High Commission. The event was held in conjunction with the National Sports Day of Malaysia.

His Excellency Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan officiated the event at 0800 hours. In his remarks, the High Commissioner underscored the importance of a balance healthy lifestyle. He also iterated the role of sports diplomacy in fostering closer relations between Malaysia-Pakistan. Present were the enthusiastic Malaysian and Pakistani staff members of the High Commission and their family as well as Malaysian diaspora living in Islamabad and surrounding areas.

The National Sports Day was being organized not only throughout Malaysia but also at its embassies abroad every year on the second Saturday in October. The main objective was to promote and instill the spirit of healthy lifestyle among Malaysians young and old emphasizing on the importance of regular exercise as well as to unite Malaysians from all walks of life through sports.

A number of games were played at the compound of the High Commission such as aerobics, badminton, netball, table tennis and volleyball. A new game “Sepak Takraw” was introduced this year. To their delight, those present had the opportunity to play the popular Southeast Asian traditional game where the player kicks and balances a rattan woven ball on the air before passing it to another player. The event ended with a community luncheon at 1300 hours.

“Majulah Sukan Untuk Negara (Advancing Sports For The Nation)”