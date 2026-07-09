New E-passport services offer hassle-free experience

ISLAMABAD, 09 JULY (DNA) — Director Software Applications & Production, DGI&P, Muhammad Abdul Khaliq on Thursday, urged the public to utilize the upgraded e-passport system, developed in line with international standards, to enhance the recognition and credibility of the Pakistani passport globally.

While speaking exclusively with a local media outlet, Director Muhammad Abdul Khaliq appreciated the government’s reform agenda in the passport sector and said that major improvements are being introduced through the launch of the modern e-passport facility. He said that the chip-based e-passport is a secure and advanced travel document designed to provide citizens with convenient and hassle-free services, reducing the need to stand in long queues at passport offices.

Abdul Khaliq also appreciated the efforts of the Interior Ministry under the leadership of the Interior Minister for facilitating digital transformation and improving passport services for the public. The Director added that Pakistan’s e-passport system has been developed in line with international standards and global aviation requirements to enhance the security, reliability and recognition of the Pakistani passport worldwide.

He further said that through NADRA’s Pak-ID platform, citizens can apply online and submit passport fees through available digital payment channels, including banking facilities, allowing them to complete the process from the comfort of their homes. For public awareness, Muhammad Abdul Khaliq advised citizens to visit the official Pak-ID platform, register their accounts, complete the required information, upload necessary documents and photographs according to the given guidelines and submit the application online. Applicants can also track the progress of their applications through the digital system.

He urged citizens to carefully provide accurate information while applying and use only official digital platforms to avoid inconvenience and protect themselves from fraudulent activities, adding, the initiative aims to make passport services more accessible, transparent and efficient for people across Pakistan. Concluding his remarks, Muhammad Abdul Khaliq said that the upgraded e-passport system is a major step toward digital transformation of Pakistan’s passport services.

He urged citizens to take advantage of the secure and convenient online facilities and contribute to the successful implementation of this modern initiative. Muhammad Abdul Khaliq emphasized that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to providing modern, transparent and efficient public services and strengthening Pakistan’s passport system through digital innovation. — DNA