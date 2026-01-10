New Chancery building of Consulate General of Pakistan inaugurated in Jeddah

JEDDAH, JAN 10 /DNA/ – The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today inaugurated the new chancery building in a small and graceful ceremony attended by Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia Mr. Ahmad Farooq, Saudi dignitaries, Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah Syed Mustafa Rabbani, prominent Pakistani citizens and officials of the Pakistan Consulate, Jeddah.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Pakistani flag was raised on the premises of new chancery building followed by tree plantation in the Chancery lawn, ribbon cutting, unveiling the plaque and offering prayers for the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. A brief video report highlighting the features of the project was displayed.

In his remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah and the support provided by the authorities of Saudi Arabia for making the project, a reality. He emphasized that the government is committed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis through provision of effective consular services.

After viewing the building and facilities, the DPM expressed satisfaction on the completion of the project and authorized the transfer of operations and Consular services to the new chancery building at the earliest.

Western Region Saudi Arabia is home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis and the new chancery building and its facilities will go a long way to facilitate services for the community.