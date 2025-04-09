New Brunei High Commission welcomes ASEAN envoys for festive gathering
ISLAMABAD, APR 9 /DNA/ – The High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Pakistan, H.E. Kamal Ahmad, hosted a festive Eid-ul-Fitr reception at the newly inaugurated Brunei High Commission in Islamabad.
The event brought together esteemed members of the ASEAN diplomatic community, reinforcing regional camaraderie.
The gathering was attended by:
- Ambassador of Vietnam
- Ambassador of Myanmar
- Ambassadors-designate of Thailand and the Philippines
- Charge d’Affaires of Indonesia and Malaysia
- The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Pakistan
High Commissioner Kamal Ahmad extended warm Eid greetings, emphasizing the spirit of unity and solidarity among ASEAN nations and Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of such gatherings in fostering stronger diplomatic and people-to-people connections.
The reception featured traditional Bruneian hospitality, with guests enjoying cultural delicacies and engaging in cordial discussions on enhancing multilateral cooperation. The presence of senior ASEAN envoys underscored the significance of Pakistan-ASEAN relations and shared values of peace and prosperity.
The event concluded on a harmonious note, with diplomats expressing mutual appreciation for Brunei’s initiative in strengthening regional diplomatic bonds.
