New Azerbaijan ambassador to Pakistan assumes office

ISLAMABAD: H.E. Mr.Khazar Farhadov Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has arrived in Islamabad & assumed his office.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent relations. Both countries have been cooperating with each other on regional as well international forums.

Azerbaijan has contributed a lot especially in the development of the social sector in Pakistan. It is hoped that during the tenure of new ambassador bilateral relations would further be strengthened.

Meanwhile Pakistan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee also extended best wishes to the newly arrived ambassador of Azerbaijan on assuming responsibilities in Islamabad. Together, we will work for further strengthening our bilateral ties, Ambassador Bilal Hayee added.