Netherlands defeat Pakistan 7-3 in FIH Pro League match

The Netherlands defeated Pakistan 7-3 in their third match of the ongoing FIH Pro League in Santiago, Argentina.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Sufyan Khan scored twice through penalty corners in the 39th and 59th minutes, while Rana Waheed Ashraf added another goal for Pakistan in the 55th minute.

For the Netherlands, Thierry Henry and another player scored two goals, while three team fellows netted one goal each.

Pakistan’s next match will be against Argentina on December 15.

Earlier in the tournament, the Netherlands had defeated Pakistan 5-2, while Argentina had edged past Pakistan with a 3-2 victory.