Netherlands clinch Olympic gold in thrilling hockey final
PARIS, AUG 8 /DNA/ – PARIS OLYMPICS HOCKEY: the Netherlands become Olympic champions; beat Germany on Penalty shoot-outs in the final. In a heart-stopping finale at the Paris Olympics, the Netherlands emerged victorious as the new Olympic champions in hockey. After a fiercely contested match against Germany, the Dutch clinched the gold medal in a dramatic penalty shootout.
