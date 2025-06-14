Netanyahu’s actions making world more dangerous: Bernie Sanders

WASHINGTON, JUN 14: US Senator Bernie Sanders has noted that Israel’s strikes against Iran came just days before talks on the Iranian nuclear deal were expected to take place.

“The world is more dangerous and unstable as a result of the extremist Netanyahu’s government ongoing defiance of international law,” Sanders said in a statement.

“The US must make it clear that we will not be dragged into another Netanyahu war,” he added.

“Along with the international community, we should do everything possible to prevent an escalation of this conflict and bring the warring parties to the negotiating table.”