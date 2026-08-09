Sunday, August 9, 2026
Main Menu

Netanyahu vows Iran will ‘not have nuclear weapons’ with or without deal

| August 9, 2026
Netanyahu vows Iran will ‘not have nuclear weapons’ with or without deal

TEL AVIV, AUG 9: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Sunday to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons, a goal he has long alleged Tehran is pursuing, regardless of the course of diplomacy with Washington and Arab states.

“I want to emphasize once again: with an agreement or without an agreement, as long as I am prime minister, Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Air India pilot undergoes 'confirmatory' drug test after flight plunge

Air India pilot undergoes ‘confirmatory’ drug test after flight plunge

NEW DELHI, AUG 9: India’s aviation ministry said on Sunday that an Air India pilotRead More

Israel rejects Trump’s 15-point Gaza plan as Hamas urges US to pressure Netanyahu

Israel rejects Trump’s 15-point Gaza plan as Hamas urges US to pressure Netanyahu

TELA VIV, AUG 9: Israel has rejected US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace 15-pointRead More

Comments are Closed