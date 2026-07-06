Netanyahu urges US not to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey

Tel Aviv, JUL 6: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday urged the United States not to sell its advanced F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, arguing it would “upset the power balance” in the region.

“I don’t think they should be given F-35s or the engines for their fighter jets, because that’ll upset the power balance in the Middle East which is ultimately guaranteed by Israeli air superiority and also by, I think, by America’s posture in the Middle East,” Netanyahu told Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends.”

US President Donald Trump, whom Netanyahu considers a close ally, is set to depart for Ankara later Monday to attend a NATO summit.