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Netanyahu urges US not to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey

| July 6, 2026
Netanyahu urges US not to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey

Tel Aviv, JUL 6: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday urged the United States not to sell its advanced F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, arguing it would “upset the power balance” in the region.

“I don’t think they should be given F-35s or the engines for their fighter jets, because that’ll upset the power balance in the Middle East which is ultimately guaranteed by Israeli air superiority and also by, I think, by America’s posture in the Middle East,” Netanyahu told Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends.”

US President Donald Trump, whom Netanyahu considers a close ally, is set to depart for Ankara later Monday to attend a NATO summit.

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