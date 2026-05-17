Netanyahu convenes security cabinet amid reports Israel, US preparing Iran strikes

JERUSALEM, MAY 17: Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene top aides and ministers Sunday evening for a security discussion in his office in Jerusalem, amid reports that the US and Israel are preparing to restart the war with Iran.

Netanyahu is also scheduled to speak with US President Donald Trump on Sunday evening. The discussions come after a drone struck a nuclear power plant in the UAE, which, along with Israel, sustained the most blows from Iran during the war.

“Our eyes are open regarding Iran,” Netanyahu said during Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting. Referring to Trump, he added, “I will certainly hear impressions from his trip to China, perhaps other things as well. Certainly, there are many possibilities, and we are prepared for every scenario.”



Last week Trump visited China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said Xi had offered to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for the global oil supply that Iran has blocked, and that the Chinese leader had pledged not to send military equipment to aid Iran in the war.

On Sunday, after Trump returned from China, he shared an AI-generated graphic of him and a US Navy admiral in front of stormy waters with several ships, including one flying the Iranian flag. A caption read, “It was the calm before the storm.”

Last week, it was reported that Israel and the United States were carrying out intense preparations to renew attacks on Iran, possibly as soon as this week.

Security discussions in the Prime Minister’s Office, often termed the “small security cabinet,” usually include Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.

Fighting between the US, Israel, and Iran has largely been paused since a ceasefire came into effect on April 8. But talks between Iran and the US, aimed at coming to an agreement over the Iranian nuclear program and other issues, have stalled.

Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi warned Trump on Sunday against restarting attacks on his country.

“The desperate American president should know that if his threats are carried out and Islamic Iran is attacked again, his country’s resources and military will be confronted with unprecedented, offensive, surprising, and tumultuous scenarios,” he said, according to state television.

Similarly, Iran’s deputy speaker of parliament, Hamidreza Hajibabaei, warned against attacking Iranian oil infrastructure.

“If Iranian oil is harmed, Iran will take measures that will prevent the United States and the world from accessing oil from the region for an extended period,” he said, according to the news agency ISNA.