Nestlé announces USD 60 Million additional Investment in Pakistan

DAVOS, JAN 22 /DNA/: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, today chaired a high-level Business Roundtable on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, bringing together Chief Executive Officers and senior leaders of leading global corporations to discuss Pakistan’s reform trajectory, investment climate, and long-term growth potential.

The roundtable formed part of the Government of Pakistan’s ongoing engagement with multinational investors to promote policy predictability, economic formalization, and sustainable, export-oriented growth.

A major highlight of the discussion was the announcement by Mr. Remy Ejel, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for Asia, Oceania, and Africa at Nestlé, of an additional investment of USD 60 million in Pakistan. Mr. Ejel stated that Nestlé will undertake a robust expansion of its operations in the country, reaffirming its long-term commitment to Pakistan.

He further announced that Nestlé intends to use Pakistan as a regional manufacturing and export hub, exporting products to 26 countries from Pakistan. Expressing strong confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook, Mr. Ejel foresaw robust growth in Nestlé’s business in Pakistan in the coming years.

The announcement builds on Nestlé’s recent engagement with the Finance Minister in Islamabad, where the company had outlined its strategy centered on localization, advanced manufacturing, sustainability, and agricultural transformation. Nestlé has made significant progress in technology-driven manufacturing, with highly automated facilities, expanded use of renewable energy, improved packaging solutions, and digitalized supply chains, strengthening efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

Mr. Ejel highlighted Nestlé’s global scale as one of the world’s leading food, beverage, nutrition, and health companies, with operations in over 180 countries, a workforce exceeding 277,000 employees, and global revenues of approximately USD 114.25 billion (2025). He noted that Pakistan’s demographic profile, growing nutrition needs, and underpenetrated value-added food segments closely mirror successful growth trajectories seen in Southeast Asia.

Welcoming Nestlé’s investment announcement, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb described it as a strong vote of confidence in Pakistan’s economic reforms and formalization drive. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening the tax ecosystem, ensuring policy consistency, and facilitating responsible long-term investment through continued engagement with the private sector, including via the Tax Policy Office established within the Finance Division.

The Finance Minister emphasized that Pakistan offers compelling opportunities in affordable nutrition, climate-resilient dairy, localized sourcing, and export-oriented manufacturing, and reiterated the Government’s resolve to position Pakistan as a competitive base for regional production and global value chains.