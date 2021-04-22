NEPRA likely to notify decrease in power tariff

ISLAMABAD , APRIL 22 : The electricity rates for consumers are expected to go down by over 61 paisas per unit under monthly fuel cost adjustments for March.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will take up for public hearing on April 28 the tariff petition seeking a reduction in consumer tariff for Discos on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity consumed in March.

The lower fuel cost, on approval by the regulator, would be adjusted in consumer bills in the upcoming billing month of May.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of Discos has demanded a reduction of 61 paisas per unit to pass on the benefit of a better energy mix with consumers.

NEPRA given autonomy regarding power tariff as president sings ordinance.

The CPPA said it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs6.23 per unit in March while the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs5.61 per unit and hence 61 paisas per unit should be adjusted in consumers’ bills for next month.

Total energy generation from all sources in March was recorded at 8,965 Gwh at a total cost of Rs49.7 billion at an average rate of Rs5.55 per unit. Of this, about 8,614 Gwh were delivered to the Discos at Rs48.37bn, at an average rate of Rs5.61 per unit.