NEPRA holds awareness session on “Fire Load Calculation” for Power Sector

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): As part of its “Power with Safety” drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) organized a webinar on “Fire Load Calculation” in collaboration with Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Pvt) Limited here on Friday.

The event also aimed at celebrating the UN/ILO World Day for Safety and Health at Work. The webinar was led by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, said a press release.

Zero incidents in the power sector of Pakistan are ultimate NEPRA’s goal and NEPRA to achieve it strives hard by conducting such informative awareness sessions and application of effective control measures.

The webinar was attended by professionals from the entire power sector of Pakistan, as well as NEPRA officials.

A recorded message of Director General, the International Labour Organization (ILO), Mr. Gilbert H. Houngbo was also played.

The main objective of the webinar was to learn about fire load calculation in order to ensure that buildings and other structures are designed and equipped to withstand the potential heat and flames of a fire.