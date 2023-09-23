NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.28 per unit
ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (DNA): The National Electric Power Regulatory
Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday increased the power tariff by Rs3.28 per
unit under the head of fuel adjustment.
Owing to the increase, consumers will have to extra burden of Rs159
billion. However, the federal government will make the final decision in
this regard.
The consumers will have to pay the amount in six months from October
2023 to March 2024.
Related News
NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.28 per unit
ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (DNA): The National Electric Power RegulatoryAuthority (NEPRA) on Saturday increased the powerRead More
Newspapers: Cornerstone of democracy and reliable source of information, say President, PM
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 23 /DNA/ – Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan and Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, caretaker PrimeRead More
Comments are Closed