NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs3.28 per unit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (DNA): The National Electric Power Regulatory

Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday increased the power tariff by Rs3.28 per

unit under the head of fuel adjustment.

Owing to the increase, consumers will have to extra burden of Rs159

billion. However, the federal government will make the final decision in

this regard.

The consumers will have to pay the amount in six months from October

2023 to March 2024.