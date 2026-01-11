Nepal’s royal family demands restoration of monarchy

News Desk

KATMANDU: Supporters of Nepal’s deposed royal family rallied in the capital on Sunday demanding the restoration of the monarchy ahead of March elections.

It was the first rally by supporters of ousted King Gyanendra since a wave of violent demonstrations by disgruntled youth in September installed an interim government that set fresh parliamentary elections in March.

“We love our king. Bring back the king,” the rally participants chanted around the statue of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, who started the Shah dynasty in the 18th century. The last Shah king — Gyanendra — was forced to step down and the monarchy was abolished in 2008, making Nepal a republic.

“The last and only alternative for this country is king and monarchy only” said protester Samrat Thapa. “In the present context and the path country has taken after the Gen Z movement, there needs to be monarchy restored to manage the situation.”

Sunday marks the birth anniversary of Prithvi Narayan and the annual rally in the past has turned violent with clashes between demonstrators and police. Two people were killed during a pro-king rally last March. Sunday’s gathering was peaceful as riot police kept a close watch on the event.

Nepal’s royal family still enjoys significant support.

The interim government, headed by Nepal’s first female prime minister, Sushila Karki, a retired Supreme Court judge, took over following protests by Gen Z activists complaining of corruption, lack of opportunities, employment and poor governance. They were triggered by the previous government’s short-lived ban on social media.