Nepali Army Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, APR 15 /DNA/ – A special ceremony was held in Islamabad to celebrate Nepali Army Day, with senior Pakistani military and civilian officials joining diplomatic representatives from South Asian nations to mark the occasion.

Chief Guest Lt. General Tabassam Habib of the Pakistan Army, along with Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sajjad Haider Khan, Ambassador of Nepal Ms. Rita Dhital, Military Attaché Brigadier General Bhes Bahadur KC, the Acting High Commissioner of India, and heads of missions of SAARC countries, participated in the event.

The highlight of the celebration was a ceremonial cake-cutting, symbolizing the spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect between the armed forces of Pakistan and Nepal. Lt. General Tabassam Habib commended the professionalism of the Nepali Army and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defense and diplomatic ties with SAARC member states.

Ambassador of Nepal, Rita Dhital expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army and the government for hosting the event, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation and goodwill among neighboring countries.

The ceremony underscored the shared commitment to peace, stability, and collaborative efforts within the South Asian region.