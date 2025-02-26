Nepalese Army Day marked
ISLAMABAD, FEB 26 /DNA/ – Chief Guest Lt General Muhammad Munir Afzal Chairman NADRA, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Ms. Rita Dhital, Military Attache Col. Bhes Bahadur KC and others cut cake to celebrate the Nepali Army Day, held at Islamabad Serena Hotel. DNA
