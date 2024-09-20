Friday, September 20, 2024
Nepal celebrates National Day

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 20 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Power, Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, along with Ambassador of Nepal, Tapas Adhikari, and other dignitaries, participated in a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the Constitution Day and National Day of Nepal.

The event celebrated the close ties between Pakistan and Nepal, highlighting the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

