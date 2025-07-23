Nepal Ambassador calls on Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD, JUL 23 /DNA/ – Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with Nepal, which are deeply rooted in shared history, cultural ties, and mutual respect. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations, he emphasized that high-level exchanges play a vital role in deepening cooperation between the two countries. He underscored the need to increase the frequency of such engagements.

Chairman Senate made these remarks during a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Rita Dhital, held in Islamabad. He warmly congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and extended his best wishes for a successful diplomatic tenure in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Chairman Senate acknowledged that the current volume of trade between Pakistan and Nepal does not reflect the true potential and goodwill that exists between the two nations. In the fiscal year 2024–25, bilateral trade amounted to only USD 6.47 million. He expressed satisfaction over the growing cooperation in the defense sector, noting that Pakistan had offered 101 training slots free of cost to the Nepalese armed forces, 31 of which have already been utilized.

On the topic of educational cooperation, Chairman Senate highlighted that under the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP), 25 scholarships are awarded annually to Nepali students. He affirmed that this initiative will continue in the future.

Emphasizing the potential for religious tourism, Chairman Senate noted the shared Buddhist heritage between Pakistan and Nepal. He called for transforming the historic links between Taxila and Lumbini into tangible tourism opportunities and extended an invitation to Nepali citizens to visit Pakistan for religious tourism.

He also expressed concern over the adverse impacts of climate change faced by both countries and stressed the importance of close cooperation at the bilateral, regional, and global levels. Chairman Senate reiterated Pakistan’s desire to see SAARC revitalized as an effective platform for regional cooperation in South Asia. He appreciated Nepal’s role as the current Chair and host of SAARC and expressed hope for the full resumption of its functions in the near future.

In conclusion, Chairman Senate conveyed his best wishes for the Ambassador’s successful and productive tenure in Pakistan. The Ambassador thanked the Chairman and agreed with his views.